Update 0.8: New Battle Types, Quake and more

Hi Everyone,

In my quest to add variety to the game, I've been working on the types of battles. This is a stepping stone into what will finally become a campaign map that will let you choose your path. For now, the new battle types will appear randomly during a run so you can experience them. I feel they nicely change the flavor of the gameplay and add some new strategic options.

Beside this, there are a number of changes that follow directly from player feedback and that make the game even more flexible, improve quality of life and reduce frustration. Needless to say, I'm excited about this update!

And if that wasn't enough, I'm discounting the game for the next two weeks by 20%. This is our largest discount to date!

Battle Types

Larger Map

The first variation in battles involves taking some of the learnings from the Halloween Event about larger maps and applying them to the campaign. These larger battles won't be as long as in Halloween but they are twice as big as regular ones and they give you more opportunities for approaching them tactically and taking your time.

Survival

The other battle type is a survival battle. You need to defend against the Swarm for 5 turns, and then you win and move to the next battle. Be aware though, the Swarm will get reinforcements continuously, so you'll have to find the right balance between reducing their numbers and protecting yourself.

Enter Quake

Another new piece of content is a new boss for the City environment. Quake is just as big and scary as the others, but he also has a long distance attack that is hard to avoid.

Quake will appear instead of Goliath 50% of the time.

Full Transform

Transform was added in 0.4 and I think it revolutionized how you manage your Mechs and improve them over time. However, because transforming was limited to the Blueprints that you had defined, it often led to creating "intermediate" blueprints, so you could build up your Mech team as you slowly gathered energy.

In this update whenever you press the Transform button, you'll now get the full Mech editor. You can change whatever you want, you only pay for the new parts you add and you can do that at any point. This change has the potential to be transformative (get it?).

Battle Preview

Lastly, this is a feature that has been requested a lot. Many of you wanted to see the map before a battle starts, so you can prepare appropriately. In 0.8 you can do that.

Believe it or not, there was a reason for obscuring the map. In my mind, it was like being dealt a random hand in a deckbuilder - you just wasn't sure what to expect at the beginning. However, it became clear that the downside was that too much uncertainty hurt the strategic planning, so now you have full visibility on what's coming.

To conclude, a few extra fixes that made it into this build:

Improved lighting at Low quality (selectable in Settings)

Ideal quality/performance is now automatically detected based on a quick benchmark when the game starts for the first time. It can be changed in Settings.

Fix Sandbox runs interfering with the regular campaign

If you liked this update please leave a positive review and a big thank you to all of you who have already - it does make a difference. And if you would like to chat with me, the best way to do it is to join our Discord - plus you can get all the upcoming changes before anyone else in the beta branch.

/Sergio

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1389360/Mech_Armada/