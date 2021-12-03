The player-selected update is already present in the game!

The third big update is ready! What's new?

New maps. We have added Europe and Asia maps. Only the military sandbox is currently available for these. Scientific and civil ones are going to be added further on. New rooms. We have previously added two unique Science Bunker rooms (rooms where drone parts are crafted). We have now added 4 more rooms for all the bunkers. You will get to reinforce the fortification of a specific bunker, reduce food consumption, and even enhance the total bunker production (work and science production) We have added difficulty levels to campaigns. The first three missions feature hints, therefore the difficulty level does not change in there, and you can customize the game in all subsequent missions in a way that will be more interesting for you. The current difficulty mode is medium - in addition, an easier and a more difficult one will be available.

Overall, we have added about 2.5 times more to the game than we promised originally. It was only due to your incredible support that this became possible. The current plans involve three major changes:

adding new sandbox modes for new maps (Asia and Europe)

adding 2 more missions to the campaign

increasing the maximum number of turns per game from 1000 to 2000-3000.

We wish to express our great appreciation for your support. As you see, we are doing our best to express this gratitude both with words and through the updates ;) Thank you for staying with us!