Grapple Hoops update for 3 December 2021

Grapple Hoops Update v1.0.6

Build 7824478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES

-Added a new chapter: Hoopin N Lootin

-Added 4 new levels: Ruins, Village, Lost Island, Castle

-New lighting for the Basic Movement Tutorial and Dunking Range Levels

-Dramatically increased reflections quality across all levels

-Added a new option: Play death animations in first person

-Added a new option: Invisible player model in first person

-Added footstep vfx

-Added new explosion vfx

-Added new player footstep vfx

-Added new enemy footstep vfx

-Added new sliding vfx

-Added basketball impact vfx

-Added new dribbling vfx

-Added new muzzle flash vfx

-Added jump pad vfx

CHANGES

-Basketball Hoops within 100 meters of the player get automatically highlighted (was 25 metres)

-Optimized textures on most maps, slightly increasing performance, improving loading time and reducing game size

-Adjusted the level complete screen

-Made adjustments to the UI

-Adjusted the player animations

BUG FIXES

-Fixed a bug that caused random throw animations to play after killing shield or shooter enemies

-Fixed a bug that caused the throw animation to play after equipping a shield

