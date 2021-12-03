This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Alpha 20 Streamer Weekend Starts Now!

We are proud to announce that the ‘Alpha 20 Streamer Weekend’ is finally here. We have partnered with over 200 streamers from 30 countries.

We will be running the Streamer Weekend event from Friday, December 3rd through Sunday, December 5th.

Expect a public experimental to follow sometime Monday afternoon December 6th.

Many will be streaming all weekend and giving away Free Keys. Check their channels for their upcoming weekend schedules. These are being broadcast in many languages so scroll down to find yours.

https://7daystodie.com/a20-streamer-weekend/