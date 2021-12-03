YouTube

New Build!

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog!

New Interactive VR Sex Scene

This week we have a very exciting addition for VR and that is an interactive erotic scene with one of our lovely ladies - Erika. She also has facial reactions. You can access it from the Experimental Hall through a portal in the WIP corridor, but keep in mind that it is still work in progress. We are open to suggestions on improving it.

Fox Girl

And speaking of Experimental Hall, we added a new female addition to it and that’s a fox girl. You can find her in the “WIP Models” room in that same corridor. You can also interact with her and play with her tail so expect a reaction to that.

Misty Forest Art

Another big addition this week is art for the Misty Forest level, the one that you have already seen in an unfinished state. There are still some minor issues that need to be fixed, but you can feel the overall atmosphere we are going for. Make sure to vote on it at the end of the game, so that we receive your feedback.

BDSM Enemy Colors & Accessories

The BDSM female enemies in that same level had some outfit recolours as well as new hair accessories.

New Follower Animations

We also added new and better animations for your followers when they get downed in combat. The merchant woman follower also got new combat animations.

Third Person Interaction Camera Fixes

In 3rd person, we adjusted the interactive camera during the interactions with the girls a bit as well as fixed the issue where you could clip through the girls’ bodies with it.

What kind of girls would like more of?

Would you like to see more timid and shy girls like Mindee or more girls that like to take charge and aren't shy about telling you what they'd like you to do to them?