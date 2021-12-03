Devlog #33 - Melting, Warehouse and more

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to another devlog!

Today we will talk a bit about melting, warehouse, and furnace. 🔥

In order to create new alloys, you will need to use the furnace - in this case, you will need to combine materials and melt them down. You need to remember that every alloy needs different melting conditions and you need to be aware that one mistake can ruin all of your materials. Be careful!

A warehouse will be needed to store the materials. It can be found near the furnace.

There is also a possibility to expand the Workshop. After that, you will have access to new furnace melting options. By upgrading it you will also increase storage space.

Have you tried it yet? What do you think?

Regards,

Ship Graveyard Simulator Team