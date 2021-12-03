Gameplay Mutators update (version 1.3) BETA now available!

Hey folks!

Update 1.3 BETA 1 is here, and it brings a bunch of new things!

As the update is still in the BETA stage, that means you can opt into it by switching over to the "mutatorsupdate" branch.

New gameplay mutators

The idea with these new mutators was to influence the gameplay indirectly.

These are completely optional, so if you don't like these - you don't have to turn them on!

Among the new gameplay mutators you'll find a magazine system, a currency system for unlocking weapons, and more!

As the beta version moves onward, I will most likely add more mutators - after all these are intended to increase the replayability factor by adding new ways of playing the game.

Rain

This is something I wanted to have in the game, but didn't have the time for, even before release.

It provides a cool visual effect and, more importantly, plays into the ambient noise level gameplay mechanic - the rain can mask some of the noise you make, allowing you to be noisier without being heard!

It's enabled on a select amount of levels in the base campaign, but you can enable it on every single level using the "Always rainy" gameplay mutator.

A new tonemap setting

When you first start the game, it will use the new 'Filmic' tonemap setting in the graphics settings. You can switch back to the old one any time - it's up to you!

This new tonemap type brings a huge difference in visuals. Colors pop a lot more than before now, further highlighting the contrast between dark and bright areas.

I left in the ability to use either of the two tonemappers because I prefer the new one, but someone might prefer the old one.

The changelog

Version 1.3 BETA 1:

added rain:

it increases the ambient noise level, both inside and outside of buildings (more outside than inside), allowing the player to sneak around with less effort

it is present on the following levels in the base campaign: [spoiler]Druggie Ghetto[/spoiler], [spoiler]Druggie Slums[/spoiler], [spoiler]Abandoned Warehouse[/spoiler], [spoiler]Abandoned Complex[/spoiler], and [spoiler]Epilogue[/spoiler]

added new gameplay mutators:

Magazine system - when enabled, players will need to manually load magazines with ammo. Reloads will no longer replenish ammo instantaneously.

Bankrupt Accomplice - when enabled, the equipment present in the loadout menu will be very limited. You'll need to find and exfiltrate with weapons in your possession if you wish to use them for the next missions. This setting completely ignores the weapons you've unlocked on your previous playthroughs.

Currency system - requires Bankrupt Accomplice to be enabled; when enabled - even more weapons become unavailable. In addition to exfiltrating with weapons in your possession, you will be able to spend money, which you earn by completing the campaign missions, to unlock weapons. Those looking for more "graded" progression equipment-wise should like this one.

Sawn-off shotguns for everyone - what it says on the tin. Are you a bad enough dude to go against an army of sawn-off shotgun wielding goons?

Desert Eagles for everyone - same as the sawn-off mutator. Combines well with the "Very Unfair" weapon randomization difficulty option.

Ricochet party - bullets always ricochet off surfaces. try not to kill yourself with your own bullets, eh?

Exploding enemies - when enemies die, they explode. Doesn't apply to non-lethal neutralizations. A practical way of enforcing a non-lethal playthrough... I think.

Blinding enemies - same as exploding enemies, except they blind everyone around them.

Always rainy - rain is present on all levels where it is possible for it to be present. Makes stealth easier, as the sound of rain masks the player's noise.

Never rainy - does the opposite of "always rainy". This one seemed necessary, since there is rain in the base game campaign now :)

Coin-flip rain - 50/50 chance on whether rain will be present.

Enemies always alert - enemies start out in their alert state.

added a new tonemap option to the options menu - players can switch between the default and the new, filmic, tonemap

added a gunfire noise slider to custom difficulties

fixed the player character swearing on the last level when dead

Accessing the beta branch

Simply right-click on Intravenous in your game list, click on 'Properties', switch over to the 'BETAS' tab, and opt into the "mutatorsupdate" beta.

Once the game finishes updating, you're good to go!

As always, since this is a BETA release, don't expect it to be stable. Expect bugs and/or crashes.

ATTENTION! PLEASE READ!

If you opt into the beta, use the "Magazine system" gameplay mutator, save, switch back to the 1.2.X version of the game, then that savefile [b]will not load[/h1], as it contains a new weapon (mag loader tool) which is not present in the pre-mutator update version of the game.

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Gameplay Mutators Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter outside of the BETA branch in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!