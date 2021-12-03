 Skip to content

Tabletopia update for 3 December 2021

With animal allies, search and battle for the Four Realms

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Ancient Civilizations of humanity are forgotten. Nature has reclaimed the world. Now is the Age of Animals. The Wild-lands stand unknown… Unsettled… but with the dangerous and untamed, also comes beauty and wonder. The stunning vista of the Realms is yours to discover! Search out the Four Realms—the refreshing winds of Air, the lush forests of Land, the rushing waves of Water and the burning chasms of Fire. Quest with Animal allies into these untamed places and establish a new Kingdom of animals within the Wild Realms!



Wild Realms is a set collection game with a bit of dice rolling and hand management. In this game you will deploy animal cards to defend your land and combat your enemies. Correct timing and placement is crucial to your success. If you can manage to lock your 4 realms first, you will be the victor and bring peace back to the Wild Realms.

**Now on Gamefound!

Play it now on Tabletopia!**

