Laser League: World Arena has reloaded for free

Dear players,

Welcome to Laser League: World Arena! It is our pleasure to have you in the Laser League of 2150.

Inside the Arena, you will test your tactical mind and quick reflexes under simple rules. Enjoy this new competitive experience with high-speed battles and color collisions. Come up with new team compositions, optimize your tactics and find your own way to control the arena!

Eliminate your opponents and go for glory! Prove yourself as the Laser League legend of 2150!

In this version we improved the novice guidance, difficulty of the AI and content progression. Have fun and good luck hunting that eternal honor!

To celebrate the launch of LL, we will provide an XP boost item at UTC 4:00 during 12/09 - 12/11 for players who are active the day before. Boost your growth in this futuristic speeding competition.

If you have any advice or would like to talk with us, please feel free to contact us via our official guest service postal box: support@ceasia.cn or through our twitter: @CEAsiaHK

Come meet friends who also love Laser League by joining the community Discord: https://discord.gg/LaserLeague

Our official website: https://ceasia.hk/LLWA/