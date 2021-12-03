Map Expansion - Alderney

This update adds Alderney from the Channel Islands.
It's a small island but does have some unique land marks with a number of forts dotted around the rocky coast line as well as a small wind farm not too far from the main port which is situated behind a large waterbreak on the Northern side of the island. The port is tied into the quick job system so missions to and from Alderney will be generated.
As always, I have moved the initial starting point to the new island's port.
Other updates...
- Altered the clouds so they should look more 3D
- Altered the T800 so that it is not bounced around so much by the water
- Improved the mountain textures on Maupiti
- Fixed a flickering edge to Maupiti's MFD map image
Next week will see the deployment of the main map
Changed depots in realworld branch