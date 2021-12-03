Map Expansion - Alderney

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds Alderney from the Channel Islands.

It's a small island but does have some unique land marks with a number of forts dotted around the rocky coast line as well as a small wind farm not too far from the main port which is situated behind a large waterbreak on the Northern side of the island. The port is tied into the quick job system so missions to and from Alderney will be generated.

As always, I have moved the initial starting point to the new island's port.

Other updates...

Altered the clouds so they should look more 3D Altered the T800 so that it is not bounced around so much by the water Improved the mountain textures on Maupiti Fixed a flickering edge to Maupiti's MFD map image

Next week will see the deployment of the main map