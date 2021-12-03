One Year of Per Aspera!

Happy Birthday to Per Aspera!

Can you believe it has been a **whole year* already? Goodness, time surely flies when you are terraforming! Per Aspera is our first game as a company, and a labor of love that we have been working on for years, and we have not been slacking off since release, having kept busy reading reports, listening to feedback and updating the game accordingly.

We have implemented lots of patches, four** major content updates, a free DLC, countless hotfixes in order to address critical issues, add new buildings and features you have requested and suggested, and just generally improved the game.

If you have not picked the game up in a while, it might be a good time to try again. It will look and feel different, and hopefully much better to play. Explore Mars, and make it your own!

* equals 0.53 martian years.

Thank you

Here at Tlön Industries, we are thankful for the incredible opportunity to create the game of our dreams for players like you. We hope you enjoy this incredible journey as much as we do, and we promise you it is not over yet, and there's still fuel in our tanks!

Before we talk about what's in the future, though, let us recap what has happened since Release.

Release 1.0



December 3rd, 2020

The journey begins in earnest. Terraform and colonize Mars. We released 5 Patches for this version of the game, and were nominated for the DICE Game Of The Year award.



February 11th, 2021

A little over two months after the release of Per Aspera, we deployed the first major Content Update. For the most part, Treat That Water was a Quality Of Life update, improving on our Lenses, Hyperloop UX improvements and the like.

It also brought the Water Treatment Plant, which was highly requested in order to be able to make use of all that water you put on Mars. After all, why not make use of it instead of drilling for Ice, right!?

We released just one Patch for this version of the game.



April 3rd, 2021

A month after 1.1, and four months after the initial release, we released the second Content Update, Improved Logistics. Once again, mainly Quality Of Life, allowing you to upgrade roads faster and more efficiently, overhauling storage centers and a general UX pass on everything Production and Logistics.

We were nominated for three awards in the BIG Festival:

Best International Game (Finalist)

Best Gameplay (Finalist)

Best Latin American Game (Winner)

We did not release any Patches for this Update.



May 26th, 2021

For our third Content Update, District Planner, we brought on a handful of new features. The biggest one being the District System which the Update is named for. District let you break down your efforts by allowing you to visualize the resources of each district, which are based on Landing Sites, on its own, finally ending the age old question of Is this piece of Silicone anywhere close to my Glass Kiln, or is it on the other side of the planet with no way for me to access it?

Also new in this Update was the Terraforming screen, giving you a better visualization for your road to terraforming Mars. Lastly, we improved resource veins by giving them a contextual Build Menu, as well adding Deep and Ultra-deep Veins with higher resource yields, while requiring higher tiers of miners.

We released one hotfix for this Update.



July 9th, 2021

The Modding Update! Create the Mars of your dreams like never before! This Content Update was all about giving you the tools to design new quests, create new resources, or buildings, to modify the Tech Tree, and even modify planet variables!

If you haven't yet, check out the Workshop and start making your own Mods after reading our Modding Operational Instructions here!

We released two Patches for this update.

First (Free) DLC: Green Mars - 1.5



October 21st, 2021

Our first really big Update. Green Mars is all about terraforming, and turning the red ball into a lush green ball. We made major updates to our Water Simulation, in order to render how rivers displace into valleys and craters. We added 11 Biomes for Terraforming, with each one having specific requirement to dictate the growth of both Flora and Fauna.

Similar to the Water Treatment Plant in Treat That Water, we wanted to give you some additional choices to get food in Green Mars, so we added Farms to the game, which require running water.

Did we mention there can be Capybaras on Mars!?

In the newest update to Green Mars, Version 1.5.2, we are adding new, easier difficulty options, and make Changes to Resource Scattering, to guarantee some of every resource in every sector among some other things.

Check out the Patch logs here.

What's coming next?

We are glad you asked! We are not done with Per Aspera yet by a long shot, so let's talk about all the great stuff that's coming!

There is our next, upcoming Content Update, Version 1.6, which will head into an open Beta from December 16th until December 22nd or 23rd. We have had a lot of requests for this, so we hope you will enjoy this upcoming content. Stay tuned for more Info closer to the 16th!

Obviously, this is a very big system, so we do not quite know yet when the Update is truly ready, as a lot of fine-tuning, fixing, and potentially support systems are still required. This will just be a first look, to collect your feedback, test the systems and see what we need to refine still!

That's cool and all, but what comes after that!?

You want more? Are you sure?

Fine, fine. We have One More Thing...