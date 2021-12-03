Rising Lords: Prologue Update and 20% Celebratory Discount!

Lords and Ladies!

The time has come for another major update! We present Rising Lords: Prologue! Experience the beginning of the Story Campaign complete with a new and improved tutorial to teach you the ropes. ⚔️

Not only this, but you can grab Rising Lords from now until December 10th for a special 20% discount! Additionally, the Knights & Vikings Bundle is now available! With this special deal you can grab both Rising Lords and Wartile at a special discounted rate! Feels like christmas already 🎄

Check it out right here: https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23928/

In any case - here's the update and changelog with all the new and exciting additions, changes and fixes!

Rising Lords: Prologue



You can finally experience the beginning of our Story Campaign! Take the role of the young Tankred of Tannheim and take your first steps in the world of Aubelin. This was a big step towards the fully-featured campaign which will continue to be updated during the Early Access phase!

The new campaign also comes with a completely new and improved tutorial that should help especially new players to learn the ins and outs of Rising Lords' systems. Please let us know what you think!

More Quality-of-Life improvements

Thanks to your amazing feedback, we were able to improve the general Quality-of-Life for Rising Lords even further! For example, you can now distribute and manage your peasants with a single mouse button, though for existing players we left the option to use the old left/right mouse button controls. Additionally it should now be much easier to notice when workplaces are occupied and you can finally demolish buildings!

Oh! And your town center might look a bit more christmas-y than before - it's that time of the year after all 🎄

And that's not all! See the full changelog below for everything we added, fixed and improved for this update!

Don't forget: if you'd like to join the community and hang out with us, make sure to check out our Discord. Thank you! 💖

Full Changelog

0.13.5 (December 3rd) - RISING LORDS: PROLOGUE

New:

Experience the beginning of our Story Campaign! The tutorial and first chapter of Rising Lords are now available! Assume the role of young Tankred of Tannheim, learn the basics of Rising Lords and play through the beginning of the story!

peasant distribution with the left mouse button along with some graphics and infos to support accessibility (community request)

added icon to show when a workplace is full.

added yellow outline around peasants when player can pick up a peasant

demolish buildings (community request)

new switch card graphic

allow mouse scrolling while over minimap and use left mouse to navigate/drag

christmas themed town center

new take aim card graphic

walls now visually change when targeted or damaged

added outlines to merchants + mercenaries when hovered to indicate possible interaction

Fixes:

fixed crop tooltip invalid seed projection

stables and shed fixes

fixed random wall in Colossal Coves map

fixed future cow/sheep not subtracting w/ sheds

fixed invalid battle unit colors upon load

Fixed a crash when unnecessarily checking for hunters.

fixed a bug where mercenaries counted as population and caused problems in max armies.

fixed a problem with recurring "neverending winter" event causing every winter to last 2 turns.

fixed missing beggars after battle

fixed GUI descriptions that needed a space

fixed a bug where archers where unable to attack units behind walls

Fixed rogue ending up stuck behind an army when dropping on army to infiltrate and it fails.

modified rogue failure to infiltrate to only show one death notification.

fixed crash upon MP victory

a few other rare crash fixes

fixed more dynamic token outlines.

Changes: