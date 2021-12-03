Update 1.2.9

Dear Mechanics,

Although we're still working hard to deliver you the DLC on time, we're not overlooking major issues that have been waiting to be fixed or optimized for a long time.

Added:

Contract Creator modding tool

Added toggle in Settings manager that allows selecting what algorithm of tank randomization to use (default is new)

Fixed:

Engine will be correctly turned off when moving tank between slots in workshop

Engine will be correctly turned off when getting to or from test drive/proving grounds

Tiger I dust particles now have correct position

PS4 / Xbox One controllers support for MacOS

Restored proper working of collectables subscribed from Steam Workshop

Problem with display mode settings (windowed etc.)

Problem with some extraction objects (excavators, trucks etc.) floating above ground

Tank front lights will be disabled when exiting the tank

Dependencies for Panzer II Oil Cooler parts that correctly now shows them in store/crafting menu

Panther torsion bars are now splitted into two types (A/B)

Maus Evacuation Hatch & Generator B materials fix

Modified:

Better random generator for tanks at extraction mission

Tank Randomization Algorithm change

We have received many reports from you about issues with the randomization system during excavations. Our players were not happy with the constant repetition of the same vehicles, which could even occur several times in a row. We have generated a few millions of extraction as our sample size and put the results to this table:



From this patch, the game will handle the tank randomization differently - the game will react to what and how many tanks the players have. The game will favor tanks that the player does not currently own - that does not mean that currently owned tanks will not be selected - only their probability to be selected gets lower.

Please let us know what do you think about those changes. It should help you get faster to the tanks you want. For all hardcore grinders, we left an option in the settings which will let you bring back the old randomization system.

Contract Creator Tool

We have added another tool that allows creating and sharing through Steam Workshop contracts, receivable through Email Menu - to find out how please check ModdingTools\UnityPackages folder and ContractCreatorReadme.pdf. Have fun ;)

Thanks and have a good one!

DeGenerals



