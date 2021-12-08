Holiday Event

Happy Holidays, Hunters!

The time of year to be happy, cheerful, and generous right? Do that in your real life. On this side of the world, the days leading up to the Winter Solstice are dark and full of danger, from evil spirits to killer icicles.

In the spirit of that, this year, take on the role of the Krampus. Steal every present you can lay your hands on, slay Rudolph, and steal the grand prize for yourself, muhahahahahahaha! The event lasts from the 8th of December to the 22nd of December, featuring the usual Campaign, Mission but 5 Competitions. Vent out your holiday shopper frustrations on some pixels and give your family the gift of a happy, relaxed you.

Participate for the prizes, the trophies, and the glory! The Krampus with the most Present$ at the end of December the 22nd will win a generous first prize!

It's not all dark and wintery though. With the event comes two major bug fixes; the Reindeer incorrect score calculation has been fixed and invisible Reindeer herds are now plain for all to see. Have at them! We're looking forward to some epic scores from you ːsteamhappyː

In order to take part in the event, you will have to click on the big banner you will find in the Launcher (or Website) home page:

Please read on to familiarize yourself with the rules of the event.

CALENDAR

Event Duration: 15 days

Start: 8th Dec 2021 (Wednesday) - morning

End: 22nd Dec 2021 (Wednesday) - 23.59 UTC

CAMPAIGN

There are Holiday collectibles all over the EHR! Pick them up when you see them and collect Present$! Harvests also award Present$, so think of them as stocking stuffers and have at it!

This is how the prize pool looks:

MISSION

This year's mission is called Slaying All the Way

I know there're plenty of Present$ in all the reserves, but Hemmeldal looks so good, I think I'll spend most of my event hunting there. Want to help me find Rudolph? I bet he'll look great in a Lodge, and he'll match the decor.

Hey, if we weren't supposed to shoot him, he wouldn't have a bulls-eye on his nose, would he?

The mission will last through the event's duration from the 8th Dec to the 22nd Dec.

Completing it will earn the hunter the following rewards:

COMPETITIONS

5 tiered competitions to take part in, each running for 3 days. Unlike our usual events, none of them will run at the same time. Check the Calendar above if you're confused.

Completing each competition in any place (just qualify!) will also award the hunter 100 Present$ points.

Prizes for the competitions look like this:

Completing each competition in any place (just qualify!) will also award the hunter 100 Treat$ points.

Each competition comes with 7 tiers based on your Hunter Score:

RULES

What would a game be without rules?

We have one simple rule for our events: No exploitation of existing game mechanics to gain an advantage. All winners' hunts will be checked by EW staff prior to prizes being rewarded, and the decision will be final.

In case of exploits usage, EW has a right to disqualify the player from this event.

SALES

We're doubling down on Sales again! All items related to the Holiday event will be 50% off, including the weapons, and a good number of other items will be 30% off.

Oh, and the sales end on Monday the 27th at 10 am UTC.

Make sure to check out the Sale section to see the full list!

That's all folks, any questions, feel free to post them below.

Enjoy all!