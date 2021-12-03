Update 12/03/2021

There were some technical issues in the game, especially in Act 1, due to some last minute changes made a few days before release plus a ending issue at the end of the game. All errors have been properly corrected, including:

1. Untextured sky, Act 1 had an untextured sky that turned completely white, now properly textured with a dusk sky.

2. Problems in the texts that appeared on the screen (warning to pick up objects or open doors) that appeared, in Act 1, in other languages ​​or instructing the player to press a wrong button (ENTER instead of F) now duly corrected.

3. The bitter difficulty of the first phase has been slightly reduced but still maintaining a high difficulty aspect due to damage done by enemies.

4. The game menus, in Act 1, appeared with a scrambled language, mixing some titles in English and Portuguese, now all have been properly standardized and the English version presents all titles in English as well as the Portuguese version of the game now displays only titles in Portuguese.

5. The end of the game was counted in an extra phase that has now been cut because the end of the game is counted at the end of the last phase, as it should have been done before. Maybe this extra phase still appears in the phases menu (which can even cause a problem when executing phases). In this case, just access the path on your computer: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\SUL 3D - Schütze Unser Land\levels

And then delete the "Final (Extra)" folder which will be empty as well as the "Final (Extra).png" file and that's it! Your game is 100% fixed!