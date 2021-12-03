Nine to Five Roadmap — Winter 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are excited to present you with this high-level development roadmap highlighting the updates and events coming to Nine to Five this winter.

Please note that the schedule and the contents of the updates can change. Furthermore, this is not a complete list of changes coming in the next few months. So, please keep that in mind when going through this text, and let us know if you have any comments or questions!

With this update, we bring Nine to Five Early Access to the Google Stadia cloud gaming platform and fix several crucial in-game issues.

Release notes:

Controller support for Stadia and Steam.

Stadia and Steam cross-play.

Stadia and Steam cross-save.

Fix for flashes from the Scanner Flashbang and Deployable Shield not blinding enemies.

Fix for footstep audio issues.

Due to the popular request, we are planning to run more in-game events. Some of these events will be unique themed, for instance we will have a Holidays event — "Not so Silent Nights", winter event — “New Year, New Gear”, but some will be recurring (Career Development 101 – 104).

All events will have unique rewards: weapons, armor sets, stickers, badges, backpacks, etc.

To participate in the Task Events, simply check the Events tab in the game HUB and see what task you need to complete. After completing a task, the next one will open. Some of the tasks are locked until a specific day, so you need to clock in on different days to complete all the tasks.

8 DEC - 14 DEC — "Welcome to the Cloud!" Task Event

A special task event to celebrate Stadia Early Access release — complete tasks and earn unique cloud-based armor and weapons skins.

This update will focus primarily on weapon balancing and creating faster time-to-kill, for instance, we will be increasing fire rate and damage for most of the weapons. Additionally, we will disable the bleeding, improve audio, and add new weapons and armor sets as a part of the Task Events.

Weapon Balance improvements (incl. sniper rifles). Faster time-to-kill via increased fire rate and damage. Sniper rifles balancing: increased hip fire spread and slower ADS animation to prevent quick-scoping.

Bleeding was disabled.

• Weapon and footstep audio was reworked and improved.

New Task Events.

New weapons (as rewards for Task Events).

New armor sets.

Holiday-themed HUB.

16 DEC - 26 DEC — "Not so Silent Nights" Task Event

Special holiday event— complete tasks and earn some killer presents, including festive merc gear like unique holiday armor, candy-coated weapons, and loads of other cool Yule stuff.

27 DEC - 6 JAN — "New Year, New Gear" Task Event

Winter is coming and so is the winter event! Earn cool and killer merc gear, including the “Frosty” edition armor and glacial-inspired weapons.

10 JAN - 20 JAN — "Career Development 101" Task Event

The first recuring Task Event. Participating in the Career Development events allows you to get your hands on new Nine to Five weapons before they are available for everyone.

The very first task of the event gives you a new weapon that is not available anywhere else — the Preacher assault rifle. The following tasks will give different weapon upgrade items, such as weapon parts and hacking codes.

24 JAN - 3 FEB — "Career Development 102" Task Event

Second career development course is even more exciting — complete tasks and get early access to the new secondary weapon — Old Salty double-barrel shotgun.

This update will mostly contain bug fixes and new Task Events.

7 FEB - 17 FEB — "Career Development 103" Task Event

Another limited time event where you that will test your performance under fire and see how many assigned tasks you can complete. This time around you will get a chance to earn new desert armor!

21 FEB - 3 MAR — "Career Development 104" Task Event

The fourth iteration of the Career Development events brings the new Merlin SMG.

We cannot give you too much information on this update yet, but here is a sneak peek.

New weapons and weapon customization— introducing Apex weapons.

Clinic map release.

New game modes.

Metagame improvements — introducing Mint Hacking Codes and level progression to Level 15.

Daily Tasks improvements — choose a reward for every task.

If you have any questions, feedback or suggestions, reach out on Steam or on our Discord server!