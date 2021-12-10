 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blue Fire: Void Maker update for 10 December 2021

Blue Fire: Void Maker Now in Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 7823123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

Thank you to all those that played and shared feedback during the Blue Fire: Void Maker PlayTest! We got some great notes that will help us ensure everyone has fun making and playing each other's levels when Void Maker fully releases early next year!

Starting today we are launching Void Maker into Early Access so anyone can try the Blue Fire level creation tool. Let your imagination run wild designing hardcore, epic or silly levels and sharing them with others!

We ask that you please join the official Blue Fire Discord Server to share any feedback that you may have.

Void Maker is a new free app on Steam, so you won't need to own the original Blue Fire in order to play in Early Access or at full release.

Cheers,

Robi Studios

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.