Hi there guys and girls.

This update is just a small update because of the lag of time I had in the last two weeks. Sorry about that but I will keep going.

I implemented the new water logics. That means you now have to water your plants. In the next update that will follow in a couple of days you will be able to fertilize your plants too. For this I have to implement the logics to produce fertilizer.

The next update will give you more mobility options like crouching and climbing.

This update should not affect your savegames but maybe your previous planted crops could be broken. Just test this out. If the old crops do not work, just destroy them and plant new ones.

Thank you for all of your support.

Update Notes Version 0.0.2g

Additions:

Added functions to watering crop plots

Added functions to fertilize crop plots (not yet ready)

Added plant status UI

Added watering can

Added optical indicators when looking at the crop plot for watering status and fertilizer status

Added Mouse sensitivity setting to input settings

Added item Watering Can

Added logics to fill up the watering can

Added big water barrel

Changes:

Changed: Wooden bucket will now be filled up with water instead of adding the item "Dirty water"

Changed water purifier UI and logics. It will produce the water directly inside of the water purifier

Changed the water catcher UI. It will hold the water directly inside of it

Water bottles have to be filled to be used now

Changed: Filling a bucket will fill the bucket instead of adding water bottles

Fixes: