Franchise Hockey Manager 8 update for 3 December 2021

FHM8 Hotfix 8.4.71 is Now Available

Build 7823026

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new hotfix update for Franchise Hockey Manager 8, version 8.4.71, has just been released to fix a couple of serious issues that remained after the release of version 8.4.69.

Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game.

Changes:

-the previous fix to the import historical team function will now prevent the game from crashing if the edit team option is selected or the game is manually saved immediately after the import (rather than requiring that the game be reloaded first)

-changes to arena capacity and arena quality will no longer be reverted one season after the change is made

