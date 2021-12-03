The waiting is over and finally we can present our first update. Hurra!
Of course, there were several delays, but here it is finally. The first update brings improvements and many details. As the next update we would like to finally add more features and especially late-game content, so feel free to write us what you want to have in the game.
Everything what Update 0.2 includes:
- Saving and Loading the game added. You can save one game.
- Tutorial added to explain how to use the basics of the game
- New Chests with animations added and a note for the stored resource
- Redesigned scroll how to smelt iron ore at the smelter and how long it takes
- Redesigned scroll how to craft everthing on the forge
- New skybox with day/night animations
- New random customer animations
- New quest customer animations
- New time skip clock animations
- New smelter fire animations so you can estimate how long it takes.
- New mouse movement slider added to the options menu
- Bug Fix: Ultra Wide Screen
- Bug Fix: Language System
- Bug Fix: Menu and Pause Menu
- Bug Fix: Several details fixed etc
