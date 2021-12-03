Update and a small New Year's event!

Good evening, we are releasing a small update that will improve the balance in the game and add some new content!

The hero now has the ability to carry weapons separately from items. This means that now you can walk at the same time with something that will greatly help you in your adventures!

Redesigned the bosses spawn system, now it is enough to destroy the boss once and he will no longer appear on the map. Previously, you had to destroy the boss and turn in the quest related to him.

For the convenience of moving around the world, a portal was installed near the castle. It does not bring a new point, but you can move through previously opened points.

After completing the priest's assignment, he will place the diary on a small stand. And with it, you can restore health.

With a certain probability, gold or black coins can fall from all monsters.

The dark elves came to the fantasy world and settled down somewhere underground!

Help them sort out their tasks or simply ignore their requests.



Attention: Until 03/01/2022, three New Year's gifts were scattered around the fantasy world, which contain: a New Year's skin, a New Year's song and a New Year's animation! Find them!

