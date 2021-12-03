Apply Tags, Get a Day of Premium Account

Commanders!

Do you think a "Collectathon" tag is right for WoT? Are visual components, such as “Historical” or “Realistic” important to you? Maybe you like the tank driving experience or contests with worthy rivals? Tell us more by adding the tags you think are suitable for World of Tanks, and we'll grant you one day of WoT Premium Account!

NOTE: We will send the goodies to the account that’s associated with your Steam one.



Go to the Store page

Find "Popular user-defined tags for this product" section on the right-hand side of the Store page and click on "+".

Select from existing tags (by clicking the "+" symbol next to the tag) or create your own.

Share your tags in the comments under this post.

[quote=]NOTE! During this event, the 1 day of WoT Premium Account will only be granted once, regardless of the number of tags suggested/added. Please allow for a few days for the Premium Account to be granted to your account.[/quote]

Make tag suggestions, add them and get free Premium Account. Sounds like a good deal to us!