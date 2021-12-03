Version 0.7.2 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a few new interesting things for you this update!

So after running a lot of simulations I've been noticing that certain areas in certain city blocks have been mostly ignored by the zombies:

So this latest update has added some major zombie aggression!

Where before zombies had a simple "Spreading" AI to make sure that they occupied regions where there were no zombies, now they have a much more aggressive human sensing ability that leads to hordes swarming buildings for what I think is a more interesting zombie experience. Let me know what you think!

The other thing I have added is the ability to "mark" individuals so that you can hopefully find them again later by pressing the little pin icon on a selected unit:

I've also added this into the Twitch integration so that all units named after twitch chat are marked:

Another small note, the mouseover info for all the stats has been improved so that it's much clearer to use. I hope you enjoy the update!