Mars Horizon Daring Expeditions Update now live🔴

🔴Daring Expedition now live🔴

New Mission: Space Tourist 🚀

We've added a space tourist mission where you can elect to send a billionaire or an educator into space on their request. This is a high risk mission for your agency, possibly wrecking your reputation or granting you huge rewards. We've also added new narrative events and cinematics for this mission.

New Mission: Chinese Rover Zhurong 🌌

This adds a new mission for players who are playing the Chinese space agency in the game; Chinese Rover Zhurong as a payload to send to Mars! We took inspiration from this recent dramatic accomplishment by the CNSA and have put it into our game along with brand new cinematics which reflect the activity of the mission.

New Mission: Philae / Rosetta Mission 🛰

This adds a playable new mission where the comet that the Rosetta mission targeted appears in the Solar System - and you're able to research a mission to land on it just like ESA did. There's new narrative events which explain the comet's formation and chart its relevance in science. We've also added a bunch of dramatic new cinematics as well as the new payloads.

As well as these awesome new missions we've added loads of new nation flags to select when you begin your own custom agency. There are new spacepedia entries for space tourism, the zhurong rover, and of course Rosetta and Philae.

We’ve also implemented lots of bug fixes to address the balance of some missions and some localisation improvements.

We had a special Rosetta Mission stream with ESA special guest Andrea Accomazzo on the 12th November 🎬

On November 12th, 2021 it was the 7th anniversary of the landing of the Philae probe on Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko, the crowning achievement of the Rosetta mission.

For the stream, the Auroch Digital team was joined by Andrea Accomazzo, who is the Head of Solar System and Exploration Missions Division at the European Space Agency, and who actually worked on the Rosetta mission back in 2014.

He talks about the challenges of the Rosetta mission and how they solved them as we try to land our own Philae probe during the stream.

Catch the stream over on our Youtube page!