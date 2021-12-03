 Skip to content

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 3 December 2021

Space Race Chronicle

3 December 2021

The team at Exit Plan is very proud to give you all our next big update, a massive new level for you to explore.

[b]The Space Race Chronicle !!**

This new world was carefully hand crafted for you all, and it is packed with new content: new enemies and friendly Bobs to meet, locations to explore, many new items and gadgets for you to collect as well as a lot of secrets to find, all wrapped up in an amazing environment made with a lot of love and passion. We hope everyone will have as much fun playing this new level as we did making it!

USA or USSR? Why not both?

Assemble your rocket, and get to the moon!

