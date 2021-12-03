12.3 Update Note&Future Update Plan

[Fixes and Optimizations]

Fixed the bug that caused the players unable to shoot cannons in [Tank Battlefield]. Optimized the display of the Index in [Leah's Secret Room]. Optimized the numbers in [Leah's Secret Room]. Fixed the bug that caused Steam VR overlay to be triggered when the game started. Optimized the usage of GPU and other system resources.

[Future Plans]

We'd like to thank all of you for supporting us. We'd like to build a platform for everyone to enjoy minigames. However, we understand that this Early Access version is not good enough. There are problems with lags, gameplay, lack of instructions and etc. We're deeply sorry that the game is not polished enough, and we'll continue working on this game.

We plan to:

Optimize the connection and lag issues as much as we can. Add detailed instructions to guide you through every step. Add more games while optimizing the ones available.

Again, we'd like to thank you again for your huge support! We promise to keep working on this game.

Mirror Party Dev Team