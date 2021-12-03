With the arrival of version 0.86 we bring in… the Phase Events!

During every phase of the battle there is a 50% chance that an event may take place. Some of these events are more dangerous and have a bigger impact in the game than others.

These events are:

Night - Day

Armageddon

Looters

Mana Stasis

Mana Flux

Gold Vein

Mist

Ghost Archers

Ghost Ship

The Conscription

Some of these may happen more frequently than others. For example the Night/Day shift will happen more times than Ghost Ship.

What are these Phase Events?

As we said before during a phase there is a chance one of the events will be activated.

During Armageddon random fireballs will fall from the sky damaging you and your enemy.

Mana Flux will increase the flow of mana in the game thus letting you activate spells faster.

Ghost archers will come to your aid when called upon! They will stay there until the phase is over invulnerable to any attacks.

Play the game to find out all the other Phase Events.







