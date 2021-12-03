Share · View all patches · Build 7822317 · Last edited 3 December 2021 – 11:46:17 UTC by Wendy

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.1.013 Update!

★ New songs

3 new songs are now available in Travel Mode.

• Azure Eyez (Composed by KARUT)

• Novatail (Composed by Sound Souler)

• 夢／あるいは在りし日の (Composed by Nego_tiator)

★ Bugfixes

• Graphics settings won't be initialized when restarting the game.

• Cursor now points to the song you just played in the selection screen.

• Hitting a note won't give outrageous points during gameplay.

• You can now normally adjust system voice and sound effect volumes in the settings.

★ Gear skins

• Default gear is now divided into "Assist Model" and "Non-Assist(NA) Model".

• Default gear(Assist Model): gear with a key guide

• Default gear(Non-Assist Model): gear without a key guide

• Default gear(Assist Model)'s key guide has been simplified

★ Gameplay improvements

• Full screen is now a default setting when running the game for the first time.

• Some graphics in Gothic Gear are now in their right places.