Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.1.013 Update!
★ New songs
3 new songs are now available in Travel Mode.
• Azure Eyez (Composed by KARUT)
• Novatail (Composed by Sound Souler)
• 夢／あるいは在りし日の (Composed by Nego_tiator)
★ Bugfixes
• Graphics settings won't be initialized when restarting the game.
• Cursor now points to the song you just played in the selection screen.
• Hitting a note won't give outrageous points during gameplay.
• You can now normally adjust system voice and sound effect volumes in the settings.
★ Gear skins
• Default gear is now divided into "Assist Model" and "Non-Assist(NA) Model".
• Default gear(Assist Model): gear with a key guide
• Default gear(Non-Assist Model): gear without a key guide
• Default gear(Assist Model)'s key guide has been simplified
★ Gameplay improvements
• Full screen is now a default setting when running the game for the first time.
• Some graphics in Gothic Gear are now in their right places.
Changed files in this update