Patch 1.0.0.2

Hello Survivors,

This is the 2nd big patch to broken betrayal, with this update comes some changes. We have listened to the community, and yes maybe we did make it way to hard for players to get started as they spent more time looking for items to get started with. So in this update comes starting items for all players.

Clothes

Flashlight

Water Bottle

Crafting is much easier and cost much less. We have also started on customizable weapons, the first is the C7 Assault rifle. This high powered rifle comes with a starting IRS Sight what can be changed for a looted or crafted Reddot sight for that all more weapon accuracy.

Also in the works is the LS80 Rifle.

We are working hard on the map as many of you will see buildings empty of props. There is a reason for this as the builds are not here to stay. They are temp why our 3D Artists have it in there pipelines.

The whole map is still very much being worked on from start to finish by our own level designer. Its taken over 3 months just to texture the landscape, roads, trees and foliage.

The world is about 10K big with only 6K playable area at this time, We have in the works military outposts what will be filled with AI and loots to loot. Even those hard to find rare items.

The quarry above took over a month to build and you can find stone and iron here and maybe to the west in the hills you will find deer to hunt.

Dedicated servers are still being worked on. We have a issue of Steam API not listing dedicated servers for some reason, however this is not effecting client hosted servers. We will release windows and Linux server files once we have the beta servers fully working with the steam API.

We hope this update fits well with the players of Broken Betrayal. We will see you in game.