Dev Update #8 “Make yourself at home”

Hello Owners!

You’ve been pleading for it, and we heard you ! It cost us some sweat and tears, but we finally added a construct mode. Walls! Floors! Stanchions! You can build the interior of your casino however you want! We also added a sandbox level where you are free to play as you please. It’s the perfect place to try out the new construct mode.

However, it’s still rough, specifically the interface. But we plan of improving it before early access, don’t worry.

Construct mode



The construct mode allows you to build & destroy walls inside of your casino and to customize floors. You cannot customize the outside of your casino with it. But beware that you don’t lock up your employees or clients with these new tools. You are also able to modify “automatic” walls that come with certain areas such as Restroom, Locker room & Breakroom.

Catalog: We added a second catalog with construct mode items. In it, you’ll find the stairs, the walls builder, the walls covering & the floors.

Walls builder: it’s only to build new walls. You can choose between concrete walls and glass walls.

Walls covering: this category is for walls customizations. You can choose between some tapestries and other cladding like brick, marble…

Floors: you can customize your floors with some nice carpets or fancy tiles.

Tools: Those are currently super WIP, but you have a tool to sell/destroy walls and a cancel tool.

Sandbox mode



We added a sandbox level that you can access from the main menu, under the “Play” button. In this mode, you won’t have any tutorials or missions. The level is empty with no areas pre-built (apart from the entrance area), you’ll have to build your restroom, break room, locker room … All items are unlocked, and you start with a nice amount of money. We still advise you to start with the main level if you play for the first time, as you might miss some guidance and challenge in the sandbox. But for the more advanced players, it’s the perfect place to try out new builds and strategies!

Bar improvement



In the last update, we added a lot of features on the bar, with drinks & stock management. But it was still missing some features. We added some small improvements that give it a lot more flavor.

Duty stock: you can choose which bartender will go get the restock crate, and which will stay to operate the bar.

Open bar: You made some mistakes when planning your monthly stock and you left with a lot of extras at the end of the month? Don’t worry! It’s time for an open bar, free drinks for everyone! You won’t make money with it, but tipsy clients might be good for you.

Waiters: Witing line on your bar start to get crowded? It’s time to hire a waiter! They will bring drinks to your clients, making everyone gain some time and drink some more.

Bugfix

Walls decorations now snap to walls

Fixed catalog search

Fixed some issues with employees when they were tired but unable to take a break

Fixed some issues and wrong feedbacks on restroom needs

And that’s all for this update. As always, do not hesitate to share your thoughts and questions as we make progress to the development of Blooming Business: Casino. We want to share with you how we progress and are always keen for the feedback!

The Homo Ludens team.