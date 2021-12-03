 Skip to content

HOPE VR: Progressive Meditation update for 3 December 2021

HOPE VR: Progressive Mediation V11.0 is out!

thank you all for the awesome feedback. we have made more changes in this patch, from balancing the chaos platforms and introducing the new zen platform!

the changes in this patch are as follows:

-Breathing exercise MAJOR Overhaul

-Expanded the allowed Travel Area

-Over Cast Travel Added

-Weather Manager Added

-Higher Quality Reflections

-more vibrant menu option icons and colors

-The mini game stations are now less intrusive

-NEW Zen Station the has you ascending as you do the breathing exercise

-NEW overcast locations

-NEW Dawn Locations

and so much more.

please do not hesitate if you have any feedback or issues. let us now and we'll fix them straight away!

Thank you

