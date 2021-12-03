Patch Notes - 03/12 # 1.028.4

Hi folks,

This patch fixes some perk and card issues and typos, as well as adds a new very hardcore mode in the game for advanced players who eat Pariah for breakfast, but want more skill freedom.

Bugfixes

Updated all cards with PlayOne or ChooseOne to Ignore Synergies, as it could be misleading that such effects can be Multi- or Fury- casted, ie with a synergy, while they can't.

Fixed a few typos in perks and cards.

Spiderwood Mine journal entry was missing its map spoiler graphic.

New Game Mode variant: Chosen.

Chosen mode is a very hard (6 skulls) and unforgiving variant of the Sandbox/Adventure mode, aiming to give both a rough start, a challenging/hard mid-game, and encourage exploration. If you don't bring your best build, you will die in the very first node.

Curse of the Chosen (Granted through a perk)

Handsize +1.

You start with +20 PP.

2x [Lantern of Enlightenment].

Minimum Deck requires +10 cards.

Other notable rules

You can forsake up to 4 skills.

You gain +2 LP per level but only 5 PP per level.

Most Settlements are unlocked, but can sell normal cards up to Expertise 3. You can still find Commodities with higher expertise requirements.

You can have (up to) 4 copies of each card.

All cards are +1 Tier higher. (Areas also drop better rewards)

At End of turn: Randomly discard down to 7 cards.

DoT effects like Bleed, Venom etc. persist till they expire or cured.

Ally stats are capped at 120 Power and 160 Health.

Leveling up requires more XP.

