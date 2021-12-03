 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Erannorth Chronicles update for 3 December 2021

Patch Notes - 03/12 # 1.028.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7821834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

This patch fixes some perk and card issues and typos, as well as adds a new very hardcore mode in the game for advanced players who eat Pariah for breakfast, but want more skill freedom.

Bugfixes

  • Updated all cards with PlayOne or ChooseOne to Ignore Synergies, as it could be misleading that such effects can be Multi- or Fury- casted, ie with a synergy, while they can't.
  • Fixed a few typos in perks and cards.
  • Spiderwood Mine journal entry was missing its map spoiler graphic.

New Game Mode variant: Chosen.

Chosen mode is a very hard (6 skulls) and unforgiving variant of the Sandbox/Adventure mode, aiming to give both a rough start, a challenging/hard mid-game, and encourage exploration. If you don't bring your best build, you will die in the very first node.

Curse of the Chosen (Granted through a perk)

  • Handsize +1.
  • You start with +20 PP.
  • 2x [Lantern of Enlightenment].
  • Minimum Deck requires +10 cards.

Other notable rules

  • You can forsake up to 4 skills.
  • You gain +2 LP per level but only 5 PP per level.
  • Most Settlements are unlocked, but can sell normal cards up to Expertise 3. You can still find Commodities with higher expertise requirements.
  • You can have (up to) 4 copies of each card.
  • All cards are +1 Tier higher. (Areas also drop better rewards)
  • At End of turn: Randomly discard down to 7 cards.
  • DoT effects like Bleed, Venom etc. persist till they expire or cured.
  • Ally stats are capped at 120 Power and 160 Health.
  • Leveling up requires more XP.

New Game Mode properties

  • AutoGrantPerks: ["Perk","Perk",etc.]
  • Using the AutoGrantPerks property you can force certain perks on the player at the start of the mode.
  • NextLevelXPMultiplier: x
  • You can change the default XP multiplier for the next level from 50 to something else.
  • ie. 75, means that to become level 2 you need 2 x 75 = 150 XP (instead of 2 x 50 = 100).
  • AllowToForsakeSkills:x
  • You can allow the Player to forsake up to x skills (instead of up to 2).

Changed files in this update

Erannorth Chronicles Content Depot 1580801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.