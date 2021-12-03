Patch Notes - 03/12 # 1.028.4

Hi folks,
This patch fixes some perk and card issues and typos, as well as adds a new very hardcore mode in the game for advanced players who eat Pariah for breakfast, but want more skill freedom.
Bugfixes
- Updated all cards with PlayOne or ChooseOne to Ignore Synergies, as it could be misleading that such effects can be Multi- or Fury- casted, ie with a synergy, while they can't.
- Fixed a few typos in perks and cards.
- Spiderwood Mine journal entry was missing its map spoiler graphic.
New Game Mode variant: Chosen.
Chosen mode is a very hard (6 skulls) and unforgiving variant of the Sandbox/Adventure mode, aiming to give both a rough start, a challenging/hard mid-game, and encourage exploration. If you don't bring your best build, you will die in the very first node.
Curse of the Chosen (Granted through a perk)
- Handsize +1.
- You start with +20 PP.
- 2x [Lantern of Enlightenment].
- Minimum Deck requires +10 cards.
Other notable rules
- You can forsake up to 4 skills.
- You gain +2 LP per level but only 5 PP per level.
- Most Settlements are unlocked, but can sell normal cards up to Expertise 3. You can still find Commodities with higher expertise requirements.
- You can have (up to) 4 copies of each card.
- All cards are +1 Tier higher. (Areas also drop better rewards)
- At End of turn: Randomly discard down to 7 cards.
- DoT effects like Bleed, Venom etc. persist till they expire or cured.
- Ally stats are capped at 120 Power and 160 Health.
- Leveling up requires more XP.
New Game Mode properties
- AutoGrantPerks: ["Perk","Perk",etc.]
- Using the AutoGrantPerks property you can force certain perks on the player at the start of the mode.
- NextLevelXPMultiplier: x
- You can change the default XP multiplier for the next level from 50 to something else.
- ie. 75, means that to become level 2 you need 2 x 75 = 150 XP (instead of 2 x 50 = 100).
- AllowToForsakeSkills:x
- You can allow the Player to forsake up to x skills (instead of up to 2).
Changed files in this update