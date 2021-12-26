Model loading from Blender

During holiday travels I worked on some model loading code. Now I can create models in Blender that can be exported and loaded by the game engine. I made the Egg into something more interesting as a test, and some red goop. Remember that all art is placeholder still.

Some technical details for those so inclined: I create the model in Blender, then use Blender's built-in Collada exporter to create a .dae file. I have a tool (his name is Igor) that uses the Open Asset Import Library to load the .dae and then write out a file in a custom file format. I use Google Flatbuffers to specify the custom file format. Flatbuffers is very useful as a file format library and has versioning as well. Finally, in the engine I load the custom file and send it off to the renderer.

Also some good news: Outpost is now available to download in Steam. I'm building Outpost in public - including allowing anyone to play these very early builds.