Ahoy all fishermen,
A small update: 1.7.926.10528 is now ready for download. In this update we adjusted the deepline depth probabilities, so you should get more than one if its deeper than 80m and wait a bit longer before you pick up the deepline. We also fixed the issue with DLC not getting detected if you are offline and a few more issues that was reported.
Changelog
- Adjusted deepline depth probabilities
- Fixed map east of Ingalls Head
- Fixed issue with DLC not being accessible when offline
- Potential fix for issue with boat could start flying when fast travel to Digby
Scallops DLC
- Fixed a rare crash when using scallop mechanic
Thank you all for the great support, reports and feedback, we really appreciate that :)
Changed files in this update