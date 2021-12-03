Ahoy all fishermen,

A small update: 1.7.926.10528 is now ready for download. In this update we adjusted the deepline depth probabilities, so you should get more than one if its deeper than 80m and wait a bit longer before you pick up the deepline. We also fixed the issue with DLC not getting detected if you are offline and a few more issues that was reported.

Changelog

Adjusted deepline depth probabilities

Fixed map east of Ingalls Head

Fixed issue with DLC not being accessible when offline

Potential fix for issue with boat could start flying when fast travel to Digby

Scallops DLC

Fixed a rare crash when using scallop mechanic

Thank you all for the great support, reports and feedback, we really appreciate that :)