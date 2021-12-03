 Skip to content

Fishing: North Atlantic update for 3 December 2021

Small update: 1.7.926.10528

Ahoy all fishermen,

A small update: 1.7.926.10528 is now ready for download. In this update we adjusted the deepline depth probabilities, so you should get more than one if its deeper than 80m and wait a bit longer before you pick up the deepline. We also fixed the issue with DLC not getting detected if you are offline and a few more issues that was reported.

Changelog

  • Adjusted deepline depth probabilities
  • Fixed map east of Ingalls Head
  • Fixed issue with DLC not being accessible when offline
  • Potential fix for issue with boat could start flying when fast travel to Digby

Scallops DLC

  • Fixed a rare crash when using scallop mechanic

Thank you all for the great support, reports and feedback, we really appreciate that :)

