Hello, fighters!

The update 0.56.4 is available to download, and with this update, we’ve made some changes, fixed some bugs, and added new quests.

“Testing Ground” location

In this version, the “Testing Ground” location got the following changes in the economy:

The new valuable loot has been added to jellies that live in this location.

Faction merchants, that placed at faction entrance to the location, from now can buy loot from jellies and drones.

Thus, a faction that didn’t manage to capture territories in the “Testing Ground” location got an opportunity to farm valuable loot and earn tokens, even this faction doesn’t own any territories. It brings a possibility to prepare for the next battle to the “losing side”.

Together with that, due to the excess of parts of the sun spider on market and the increased demand for the drone’s parts, the basic price of sun spiders’ parts has been reduced by 10% (it affects all merchants in the game).

The “Coast” location

In the “Coast” location, a new four quest has been added, which targeted on 35+ level players. For completing the entire questline, players will ultimately receive a good amount of experience. Also, the hogs of the coast have a new loot - the "heart of the hog of the coast".

Wind effect and new settings

Now, the wind effect has appeared in the game. It makes the world of the game more alive, since trees and grass sway, especially during the heavy rain. Also, the corresponding sounds have been added.

If for some reason you do not like this effect, you can always turn it off in the game settings - a corresponding option has been added.

In addition, we’ve added a new experimental feature - “Cache”. This function allows systems with a good amount of RAM (16GB+) to get more smoothly gameplay by pre-caching the used game data (instead of the usual mechanism for loading data as it is used). In theory, this should reduce the "lags" during the first appearance of some objects in the game (characters, monsters, etc.). This increases memory consumption and slightly increases the time to enter the game.

As a reminder, this feature is experimental and intended solely for systems with a lot of RAM.

Misc changes