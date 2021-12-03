Titan Quest Gets Its 4th Expansion: Eternal Embers out now!

The Eternal Embers are still glowing strong, Titan Slayers!

Guess Who's Back, Back Again: Titan Quest Gets Its 4th Expansion Today, Eternal Embers

Vienna/Austria, December 3rd, 2021 - Action-RPG Titan Quest is getting a new expansion! In Eternal Embers, players will set foot in the mystic realms of the Far East. Legendary entities from Asian mythology like the Jade Emperor, the Ten Suns, and the Dragon King of the Four Seas are part of an epic storyline, spanning four new acts. Over 30 different types of enemies and bosses are standing in the player's path and a new mastery becomes available.

With the legendary powers of the ancient Neidan masters, the blessings of demigods, and the will of ancient emperors, all the power is at the player’s fingertips.

With new weapons and new gear, new relics, new potion types, and additional game modes - Titan Quest: Eternal Embers offer a divine amount of fresh content for the critically acclaimed Action-RPG.

Titan Quest: Eternal Embers is out now for PC at an SRP of $ 19.99 | € 19.99 | £ 17.99.

Watch the trailer on YouTube: YouTube

Titan Quest: Eternal Embers on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1804460/

Enjoy and Stay tuned, Titan Slayers!