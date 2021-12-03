Beta Update 20211203

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added new animation speed: TurboX. This is the fastest speed I can think of: the game will attempt to stuff everything that happens between each player turn into 1 frame. May cause framerate dips. Potentially useful for very slow moving conjuration spam playstyles though.

Added new cmd line option: native_res. Will make the game run at its optimal resolution (1600 x 900) and resize the display automatically when in the game is in focus. Intended to be useful for players whose monitors support 1600x900, but whose desktops are for various reasons set to different sizes. There will be a steam launch option for this when the beta moves to live.

Modding:

Can now use custom spell effects (see blue fireball example).

Can now use custom spell icons.

Fixed a bug where if you bound direction keys to something other than the default you could no longer hold them down.