Para Bellum - Hold the Line update for 3 December 2021

Early Access Update 1.3.0

Hey there, commanders!

Another week of Early Access has passed and it's time for another update. The main feature of update 1.3.0 is Helicopter Overwatch Support, as seen here.

Helicopter Overwatch Support will loiter around your area of designation while suppressing and destroying any Infantry Units it can see.

As usual, there's a couple of more minor additions with the update as well. The full changelog is as follows:

NEW
  • Helicopter Overwatch Support
  • Contextual messages for building Sandbags and Emplacements
CHANGES
  • Changes to collision Layers - this should help with placing and orienting Emplacements and Sandbags, calling in Units and Supports and moving the camera around.
  • Added some Unit speech bubble line variety

Have a great weekend, commanders - and to my fellow Finns, happy Independence Day for Monday!

