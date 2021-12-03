[Announcement] Dec. 3 patch note & developer's feedback to player response

Hello everyone,

Thank you for your feedbacks and support. We appreciate every last one of them.

We fixed the matchmaking issue that we can fix right away.

If you quit the game and reload, you can play in the updated build.

Fixed a case where matching after inviting a friend on the Xbox did not work.

Fixed where an error message popped up during matchmaking

Known issues

Black screen when loading the game

Currently trying to figure out the cause

Antivirus programs blocking the game (also causes black screen)

You can lower the defense level of antivirus programs to play the game. In essence, the game build needs to change and will be applied the following Dec. update.

GamePass PC Version not having a Quit Button

We can make the change quickly, but we need to pass the Xbox certification which requires time. We will try to apply ASAP.

Inability to enter a specific boss monster’s lair

Will be fixed the following update

Bugs and issues regarding Weapon passives and relics

We are currently collecting the issues. They will be reflected in the next update.

Here is also the developer response to some inquiries many of the players had

Difficulty

There will be a reduction in difficulty for the final boss of Czerny Galaxy. As we need to change on the Xbox as well, we anticipate the change to be applied in around 2 weeks. Besides Czerny, we are also reviewing changing the difficulty all around and not just Czerny. IF we decide an adjustment is needed, we will let the players know.

Number of players allowed to enter the galaxy

We decided the best number of people to play the galaxies depending on the mode and map size. For faster matchmaking and closer communication, we chose 2 people for Czerny. However, we received many feedbacks that players want to play with more people, and we will discuss internally and is possible for an update at the right time in the future.

Cross Platform Friend Invite

Currently, Anvil is using the friend invite function tied to each platform. For cross platform friend invite, we need a renewal of friend system and this is something that is difficult to be applied in a short period of time. We will consider the development roadmap and review it more thoroughly.

Other issues..

The development team wants Anvil to be more of an enjoyable and fun in Coop play. We are contemplating on features that can make the coop experience more exciting and thinking of ways to make it more fun instead of boring and bring it to the game ASAP.

We still have a long way to go, but we will listen to player feedback and show progress. We hope you encourage us forward. Thank you.