"Lost: Find" is now officially online! ! !

Thanks to the efforts of the project team members, the "Lost" series derivative work "Lost: Find" finally unveiled its mystery.

This time we need your power to assist the mysterious girl "Anan Ke" to save this world eroded by the virus!

And the story behind this beautiful girl will be revealed one by one along with your adventures!

"Lost: Find" as a derivative work of the Lost series is our new attempt. Collecting small games and adding fun, one-time can bring you more interesting experience!

The first release is being discounted, without further ado, let us quickly start the adventure, make you unexpected new version of the ship, don’t miss it!

Thank you players for your continued support, because of your support, we have more attempts to play the game. lost :find's gameplay is our new attempt. I will try more to create more lively and interesting characters.

If you have any questions or BUGs, you can report them in the comment area, and we will check and update them in time.

thanks