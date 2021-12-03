 Skip to content

Puzzledorf update for 3 December 2021

v.2.1 - Save File Modification

v.2.1 - Build 7820548

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been hard at work trying to add Steamworks features in the background. This update modifies how save files are handled. Previously, there was one generic save file per Windows user. Now, even if several people use the same Windows account, there will be a separate save file for each unique Steam user account.

This paves the way for cloud saves. I am hoping to add cloud saves very soon where unique Steam user data will be saved to the cloud, making it easier to take your game between different Steam compatible devices.

Changed files in this update

