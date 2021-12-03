bug fixes

-cancel work task error on non blocked tiles [23-33,38] astar was removed......................................fixed

-abandon work task affecting astar for cancelled tile...................................................................................fixed

-removing recharger error........................................................................................................................................fixed

-food storage panel changed to be visible at night........................................................................................fixed

-food delivery manager changed/fixed rework.................................................................................................fixed

-food storage builds changed rules builds[11,25,27] rework base class build 11................................fixed

-save holds value in load/save for map................................................................................................................fixed

-save animals in load/save........................................................................................................................................fixed

-save domesticated field depending on animals - flag if spawned............................................................fixed

-food storage []11,25,27] sending every frame signal....................................................................................fixed

-mixer abandon atdestination2 =0 ........................................................................................................................fixed

-mixer configure panel - removed portal, fire on surface...............................................................................fixed

-build 104 log elevator fixed astar for mark.......................................................................................................fixed

-moon will move 3x the speed of sun [night will pass faster]......................................................................fixed

-central5 update dynamic panels after load game..........................................................................................fixed

-dig animation for surface pElements [8,31,32,30]:trees, berries, etc.....................................................fixed

-encyclopedia - added cost of builds...................................................................................................................fixed

added

-pobj added attention mark- informing about penalties active......................................added

-new unit: MAMUT defrost it like Yeti from Permafrost tile in defroster........................added



-new upgrade panel RoundOne: DIG tool- upgrade that to dig faster............................added

To acomodate that upgrade there are new Tools - check game encyclopedia



-for pobj added new progress bar to inform you how digging is going.........................added

-dig animation sequences for tiles [24,31,32,33,8,9]...........................................................added

With all animals You are tempted to create ZOO. but what if there will be too much of them , well

now there is a way to catch them and get MEAT pElemant.

-new trap BUILDS - will catch one animal and provide MEAT after while, MEAT you can collect

like every other element on map. Meat can be used in food storage builds and in upgrade backpack.

2 traps are available for now: one from wood logs, one from wood planks pElements. Trap BUILD is assigning Meat value so this pElement on map is not holding 1000 like regular tiles, instead value is given depending on size of animals for example: chicken will give 100, mamut 700, dinosaurs 1000 value for Meat.

As a reminder short description how to handle animals:

-animal is wild by default - red square by animal. It means it will destroy BUILDS on map

-animals can be domesticated - to do that use DOMESTICATED field and choose which animal to domesticate. Than DOMESTICATED animals behavior will change - will NOT destroy BUILDS, and will provide energy every 100 steps to central ENERGY counter, DOG will send energy to his owner directly.

After DOMESTICATED pElement is fully set you can collect it. Depending on animal those will provide:

eggs - if you domesticated chicken

milk - if you domesticated cows,

honey -bees

wool - sheep

Use BUILDS to manage animals (wild and domesticated):

animal gates - can be open/close will block animal movement

animals trap - described above in detail

Sheep in trap shown below:



-changed - work tile astar manager rules-basically it means less walking for pobject when digging

tiles. Pobject will stay by tile and dig it out completely than after that will deliver to dropzone 1000.

if more than one working together than first one finishing tile will get ducat, all will go with whatever amount they have to dropzone. This change will cause game to be less chaotic - less walking.

Tile work before was dependent on distance to dropzpone, now that is eliminated all tiles will take the same amount to dig - you can change that doing upgrades - Upgrade DIG tool to dig faster.

-changed - astar mixer mananger- rules for mixer are changed. From now on pobject has to deliver to mixer 1000 of ingredients , but after that basically mixer will add product to dropzone virtually - no pobj is needed for product delivery. In code new mixer build, and a lot of under the hood changes for mixers to simplify production. As a overall design all that means less walking for RoundOnes. When Mixer ingredients are too low than use +ASSIGN button to redeliver ingredients. Mixer is semi automatic from now on.

New mixer shown below:



Note:

As a summary most important fixes in this update are manager functions:

-work astar manager

-mixer astar manager

Under the hood code changes - those are huge and complex function controlling main aspects of game.

Again apologies all those changes will break old saves. Loading old saves will couse error in game.

Load/Save functions were changed to accommodate all new fixes.

Thank You all. JG