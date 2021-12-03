 Skip to content

TIMESCAPE: Altitude update for 3 December 2021

Chinese Update, and More improvements --- keep the suggestions coming.

Share · View all patches · Build 7820282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated all the chinese to match the improvements made to the english version.

Adjusted a few of the puzzles based on ESL issues.

Clipping adjusted so people can look at things even closer.

Sound cues increased in volume.

Black boxes added to more areas so people don't cheat.

More images added to clue cards for more clear clues.

Sound added to one of the puzzles to help with solving. Now you have brain, visual clues, and sound, to help solve it.

The infinite jacket bug fixed.

Texture on jacket fixed.

Clue for finding the screwdriver added. <--- sorry. Thought this was too easy to have a clue.

Thanks to all the people who sent suggestions!

You can also join the discord, and help make it a better game.

https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun

TIMESCAPE: Altitude Content Depot 1742821
