Chinese Update, and More improvements --- keep the suggestions coming.

Updated all the chinese to match the improvements made to the english version.

Adjusted a few of the puzzles based on ESL issues.

Clipping adjusted so people can look at things even closer.

Sound cues increased in volume.

Black boxes added to more areas so people don't cheat.

More images added to clue cards for more clear clues.

Sound added to one of the puzzles to help with solving. Now you have brain, visual clues, and sound, to help solve it.

The infinite jacket bug fixed.

Texture on jacket fixed.

Clue for finding the screwdriver added. <--- sorry. Thought this was too easy to have a clue.

Thanks to all the people who sent suggestions!

You can also join the discord, and help make it a better game.

https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun