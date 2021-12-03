A letter from developer

Hello, I'm Zeyu, a humble game developer. Today I want to talk about the development of this game.

Let's begin from the establishment of the Kingdom Traveler project. Back then, me and my friend was about to graduate, and we tried to finish an indie game with the time we still had.We discussed it all day, from the backstory to the finest details. We wanted to construct a grand world, with kingdoms, powerful nations in the far east, unexplored vast oceans, and epic history.

The gameplay of Kingdom Traveler was also established during these discussions.

We all loved survival games, like Don't starve, Terraria, Minecraft...

So Kingdom Traveler was born. In my vision, it's a game for players to explore, to solve, to challenge, to survive, to manage. Eventually, with treasures of the new oceans, appreciations from in-game characters and blessings from the challenged gods, the player will return to the kingdom and complete a grand epic!

But, I failed to finish any of the above.In the EA version of Kingdom Traveler we are about to release, only one of the aforementioned oceans is finished. I only finished a not so perfect start, and a framework waiting to be fulfilled.

But those already took us half a year's worth of work, starting from May.

The May 30 version. The appearance of our protagonist is still the initial design, players will be placed in a predefined house as a newbie adventurer.

In the June 12 version, we completely abandoned the previous map design and layout. Although this version only contains three maps, the game is already starting to take shape.

The August 7 version. After two revisions, the appearance of our protagonist is finally decided. I completed the map and story of the barren island, and put the boss and other monsters in place.

The October 10 version. We added localization support for the first time. This version is not much different from the current version. We redrew the monsters and NPCs, completed the entire barren island map and some other islands, and made the merman love the flowers.

The November 19 version is the closest to the current version. All the islands from the first ocean are finished, so we entered the debug and optimization stage.

I'm grateful for all the help I've received during the development of this game. Many of which came in the form of advises and encouragements by veteran developers, while my friend helped with background music and debugging. Especial my artist buddy who drew most of the art materials for Kingdom Traveler, thanks to his work I'm blessed to say that everything in this game is completely original. And of course, I shall say thanks to my publisher B1Game, for providing localization, improving the Steam store page and advertising the game.

Today, with the game about to be released, I am both nervous and excited. Kingdom Traveler still has a long way to go. We are welcome all the gamers to put forward suggestions and ideas in various ways. Or help us find the problem in the game!

Thank you for listening to me! See you next.