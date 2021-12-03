Update Notes - 12/03/2021: [Pole Monarch] gameplay changes and BUG fixes

Hello everyone!

In this update, we have adjusted the gameplay mechanics of Pole Monarch's countdown phase and fixed some bugs in v1.0. We wish that we could still hear more feedback from our community as usual when you experience new ways to take it down. In the meanwhile, we are still improving game content including the Pole Monarch, some of which are supposed to be introduced by the end of this month, so stay tuned.

--Gunfire Studio

If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with the detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email (qhstaff@2980.com). We will check and fix the issue as soon as possible.

Monsters:

Adjustments of [Pole Monarch]'s countdown phase:

Players may still win the fight if they can deplete all the Shield of the boss within the time limit. Instead of losing the battle, failure of defeating the Pole Monarch during the countdown phase will lead players to the ultimate rage phase. Players can also win the battle if they successfully defeat Pole Monarch in this phase. Pole Monarch will now start the countdown when it only has 5% HP remaining. Decreased the countdown from 15s to 10s.

Optimized visual warnings for some of [Pole Monarch]'s skills.

Optimized [Mountain Guard]'s sprinting animation.

Added ammo drops to different phases of [Abyssal Serpent].

Added the reloading animation for [Mandrill Cavalry].

Slightly increased the movement speed of [Mutant Penguin]. They will get moderately closer to players in combat.

Hero:

Optimized the model and animation of [Ao Bai] in lobby.

Weapons:

Removed the red dot that appeared on [Double Caliber] in the weapon panel.

Daily Challenge:

Lowered the difficulty of combats in [Hyperborean Jokul] and the boss fight against [Pole Monarch].

Lowered the difficulty of the boss fight against [Abyssal Serpent].

Audio:

Optimized the background music in [Hyperborean Jokul].

Optimized the skill sound effect of [Elite Thunderous Stalker].

Optimized the firing sound effect while [Ao Bai] is dual-wielding.

Others:

Optimized the pattern of enhanced monster's names for some languages.

BUG Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the monsters in the first stages of the 4 maps would not be accordingly scaled.

Fixed abnormal special effects occurred when flying swords, summoned by [Tao]'s ascension [Blade of Bloom], kill an enemy.

Fixed an issue with [Tao]'s ascension [Warlike Blade] where the weapon [Rainbow Arch] might fail to have its ammo recovered, and the bonus to rate of fire might fail to take effect prior to a weapon reload upon switching weapons.

Fixed an issue with [Tao]'s ascension [Sword Defense] where the effect of DMG resistance may remain forever if players are casting [Swords Out] while being teleported to the next stage.

Fixed an issue where the left-hand weapon may not be holstered when dual-wield ends.

Fixed an issue where weapons cannot be fired while [Ao Bai] is dual wielding.

Fixed an issue where the effect of [Crown Prince]'s ascension [Wildfire] might be abnormal.

Tweaked inconsistent costs of the Lv. 2 talent of some heroes.

Fixe some locations that may cause players to get stuck in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1].

Fixed a location that may cause players to get stuck in [Duo Fjord - Stage 1].

Fixed a location that may cause players to get stuck in [Duo Fjord - Stage 2].

Fixed an issue where peddlers/craftsmen/phantom peddlers might not spawn when they should have in [Longling Tomb - Stage 2].

Fixed an issue where players might make their way out of the area in [Duo Fjord - Final Stage].

Fixed an issue where some monsters in [Shoreside Valley] might not be engaged in the encounter.

Fixed unobtainable drops in some levels.

Fixed an issue where the mirrors of [Elite Thunderous Stalker] might inflict shock effects on players.

Fixed an issue where [Flying Saucer] might not be enhanced.

Fixed an issue where the special effects of the stream of burning oil on [Rogue Arsonist] and the poison gas of [Elite Arsonist] might be missing.

Fixed an issue where players might not get hit by poison gas when getting too close to [Elite Arsonist].

Fixed an issue with the challenge event "Delay monster's death time when it is killed!" where [immortal] enemies cannot be either manipulated or slowed.

Fixed abnormal texts displayed after switching language.

Fixed an issue where the model of a knocked teammate in a vault might disappear.

Fixed an issue where players might be unable to select a golden goblet upgrade provided by a peculiar chest in daily challenges.

Fixed an issue in team information panel where players might be prompted to pick up weapons equipped by other teammates.

Fixed an issue where players might perform different actions with D-pad and sticks of controllers under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where players cannot view detailed info in the logbook with controllers.

Fixed an issue where aim assist might lock the crosshair on stone monsters when using a controller.

Fixed incorrect weapon level of [Foundry] under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where characters might abnormally shout while going to [Jade Summit].

Fixed an issue where in [Hyperborean Jokul], clicking certain areas in corrupted golden goblet selection screen may play sound effect.

Fixed an issue where the aiming line might disappear when using the weapon skill of [Deafening Mortar].

Fixed an issue where the inscription "When loading an empty magazine, Reload Speed +55%." might not take effect.

Fixed an issue where the projectiles of [Talisman] and [Rainbow] may fail to home in on invincible enemies.

Fixed an issue where the reload behaviors of some weapons might be abnormal when equipped with the scroll [Against the Flow].

Fixed an issue where using a secondary skill while picking up a weapon may cause abnormal character model.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Item Preview Panel Scale option to not take effect instantly after changing it.

