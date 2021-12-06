 Skip to content

Insurgency: Sandstorm update for 6 December 2021

Update 1.11 Operation: Warlord - Hotfix #3

Build 7819702

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We are currently rolling out a hotfix to address an EAC launching issue. Turns out this was caused by non-ASCII characters in the user's Windows username.

Note: this fix is unrelated to the EAC issues affecting GeForce NOW and Windows 7 users.

RESOLVED ISSUES
  • Fixed an EAC launching issue which was caused by non-ASCII characters in the user's Windows username
KNOWN ISSUES
  • There is an anti-cheat issue which is affecting players using Nvidia GeForce NOW from playing online
  • There is an issue launching the game affecting all Windows 7 users

As always, if you run into any issues please feel free to contact our support team by following this link.

