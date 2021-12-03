Version 0.3.201 (12/3/2021)

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where receiving a bronze rank while playing a Space or Grid Combat mission would result in no experience or items dropping even though they would display on the endscreen.

Fixed issue if the user was due for a trophy to drop based on a character’s specified level on the endscreen but could not or did not transition to the next game section they would see an additional trophy added to their inventory-if the action was repeated there could be several. The user would not actually be able to have multiple trophies of the same kind on the wall, only see them in inventory multiple times.

Save Patches Applied

If a user is stuck on the Killi key fetch quest due to keys that did not drop, the missing keys will be added to the save file. Note: When continuing the game, anything that causes a gameplay event will trigger the next section pending that you were supposed to encounter next. Therefore, clicking the interact button on a planet, an interactable on board the Mary Celeste etc will cause the intended transition to progress to the next section.

Adds missing catalyst to create mantic if it did not drop.

Adds completed sections rank to save file if missing.

Removes excess trophy icons in inventory.

Notes

As stated in the bug fix section, the bronze medal bug caused several issues. Here is a list of the following areas that would have been affected; XP, Devotion, Pooter Points, Mantic XP and giftable items dropping. If you received a bronze rank from an initial playthrough of a mission (meaning not played again from the captain’s quarters) post the feature update, there is a chance you were affected by the bronze bug. Due to this, there are a couple of options to remedy the situation:

1) With each game update, a backup save file should have been created. If the file was created successfully and you still have it, it can be found here.

C:\Users[Username]\AppData\Local\Subverse\Saved\SaveGames\

Example Save Game Slot 1-Backup-Dec 2 2021 1_5503 PM-Version 0.3.0.sav

(Look for 0.3.0 as this was the save prior to where the bug was introduced on 0.3.2)

Backup any existing saves and make a copy of the save file associated with the 0.3.0 version and remove everything after the slot number so that you can restore your save prior to the update if you made progress. As a side note, you can change the numeric value from 1-3 as there are 3 defined slots in the game as of now and this will allow you to overwrite the correct one.

Example - Save Game Slot 1.sav

2) If the first option is not feasible, we will be providing save files for various points of the game so you are ready to go for the Taron’s block (which is next). These can be used if you notice that you are missing resources to unlock all the content or you would rather start from one of these points. You can place the save file here:

C:\Users[Username]\AppData\Local\Subverse\Saved\SaveGames\

The saves will be provided in the bug-report section of the StudioFow discord channel.

If you feel you didn’t miss anything, you can simply resume playing the game.

Our ultimate goal is to of course ensure that everyone who owns the game gets to experience it without issues. We always aim to maintain the integrity of progress, but the risk of these kinds of things happening is a reality of Early Access as we tweak and add new features on the way to a 1.0 release. Our sincere apologies to anyone that was inconvenienced, and we will be extra vigilant in the future to spot these potential bugs. Thank you for your continued support!