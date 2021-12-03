Fixing those pesky bugs patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7819643 · Last edited 3 December 2021 – 01:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Bugfixes

fix - Major bug with repairing engine with the repair box made the engine stuck in place like soviet concrete now fixed

fix - Leaning with Q,E,Z buttons made not sticky. Now you not stuck leaning.

fix - Entering drive while standing, player no longer bugs in truck chassis.

fix - Some text where too tiny on 2k 4k resolution, it should be good now. (i cant check it if it works, i don't have a 4k screen)

fix - Made truck rattling noise quieter.

Other fixes and UI Help comes later in the weekend :D