1.1.9 Update

This simple update re-balances the system for figuring Service approval scores.

The previous system was a lifetime score that reflected your performance over the entire course of a game. This made it different from how other scores are factored.

Now, the Service score is calculated like all the other public approval scores: A new survey runs each week and then the memory of previous successes and failures is forgotten. This makes the score more responsive to what's currently happening and makes it easier to win or lose points for Service.