Version 2.9.0 - Happy Holidays 2021, Nissan Z Proto, TDRWORX Stickerpack & MORE!

WADDUP DRIFTERS!!!! It’s finally that time of the year, so STRAP IN for some super funky festive FUN this update!!

JINGLE THOSE BELLS AND DECK THOSE GARAGES!

Happy Holidays from the Torque Drift team!

NISSAN Z PROTO IS TRACK READY!



As a huge thank you for another super awesome slide-y year, we’ll give you the BIG present first! And yes, you can unwrap it RIGHT NOW! Introducing the latest stock car addition to the Torque Drift garage… THE NISSAN Z PROTO! We can’t wait to see how you build yours!



It’s been one spicy ride of a year, and we’re finishing it off with some MORE! We know y’all enjoyed our Halloween ALL CHASE CHALLENGE sponsortree, so we’ve prepared a lil festive present…BUCKLE UP and get ready for some cheerful, chillin' fun with our exclusive 2021 Christmas sponsortree!

Were you Naughty or Nice this year? We’ve filled up our Christmas Crates with some NEW goodies this year, so keep an eye out for the new seasonal sticker packs, alloys, and MORE!

NEW STICKERPACK JUST LANDED – TDRWORX!



With all this holiday downtime, it’s the perfect time to get the creative eggnog flowing…get your brushes ready drifters, we’re super keen to finally show you these HOT NEW stickers from TDRWORX!

The creator of this sticker pack is one of our own, y’all!! Show some support for one of the many awesome artists in the Torque Drift player community – because we know y’all PRETTY TALENTED OUT THERE!

Make sure to post YOUR creations on Instagram, and tag those masterpieces with #torquedriftliveries so we can check them out (Regi needs the inspo)!

THE STORE JUST GOT MORE EXCITING...



We’ve got a brand new addition to the Store – ‘SPECIAL OFFERS'!

Players can enjoy exciting new bundles, discounts, code-exclusive rewards, limited time loot, and MORE goodies up for grabs!

The monkeys here have been working super hard on this, and we’re PUMPED to finally get this out to you all! We’d love to hear your feedback, so be sure to let us know what kind of swag you get, and how you find it!



In addition to SPECIAL OFFERS, we’ve made a bunch of UI updates to the game! MASSIVE thank you to our rad community for helping us improve the game, and make Torque Drift more intuitive and informative for players!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

CLUTCH BUFF – high tier clutches will no longer slip when matched with high torque engines

Removed a bodykit duplicate visual bug from the garage

Losing speed on a tight turn should no longer change combo scores

Players will now be able to continue the tutorial after tabbing in

Buying import or aftermarket cars should now have the correct parts installed by default

…plus more UI tweaks and performance improvements!

BIG LOVE to the Torque Drift community for another amazing year – your support and feedback means the world to us. Here’s to another KICKASS year!

Stay safe and SLEIGH SIDEWAYS drifters!

– Torque Drift Team